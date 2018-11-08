WATCHCBS Los Angeles Coverage Of Thousand Oaks Shooting
CHESTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Several people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in northern New Jersey Thursday afternoon.

Police say a tractor trailer collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Furnace Road and U.S. Route 206 in Chester around 3:30 p.m.

Chopper 2 was live over the scene, where the tractor trailer came to a rest in the yard of a nearby home.

Authorities say multiple people were hurt in the crash, but the exact number of injuries and their severity wasn’t immediately known.

The collision remains under investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and local police.

