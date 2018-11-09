HOW YOU CAN HELPDonations, Fundraisers Set Up For Families Of Victims In Deadly California Shooting
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

We start off with some clouds today but we finish with some heavy rain! We also start off on the cold side of the thermometer.

NYC wakes up to a temp around 40°, with lots of 30s in the ‘burbs feeling like the 20s in the Hudson Valley.

epic 11/09 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Rain arrives after 2pm west of NYC, with some wet flakes likely in the Catskills before the rain washes it all away.

The rain get pretty heavy in the evening for the commute. Much of the Tri-State area is under a Flash Flood Watch starting at 6pm tonight and continuing until 6am Saturday.

nu tu 7day auto1 11/09 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Temps then take a dive with a whipping west/northwest wind gusting into the 30 -40 mph range.

– G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s