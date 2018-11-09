NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Starting in December, food carts and truck will begin showing the same Department of Health A-B-C “letter grades” currently used in New York City restaurants.

The new letter grading program will apply to all 5,500 food carts and trucks authorized to operate in New York City.

The Health Department will put location-sharing devices on every unit in order to track them for inspection.

Officials said it will take two years for all carts and trucks to be graded, similar to the roll-out for restaurants’ grading in 2010.

“Letter grades on food carts and trucks will help New Yorkers see how these businesses fared on their latest inspection, right when they want to place an order,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “Just as diners appreciate letter grading in restaurants, we expect this program to be popular among customers of food carts and trucks.”