How To HelpFundraisers, Donations For California Shooting Victims' Families
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man pushed at random onto the subway tracks in lower Manhattan spoke to CBS2 about the terrifying encounter.

55-year-old Edwin Pinez was on his way to work at the Brooklyn Bridge station Friday morning when the attacker came behind him and shoved him onto the tracks as a train was approaching the station.

Thanks for a few good Samaritans who lifted him up, he made it out alive.

brooklyn bridge subway push suspect NYPD: Stranger Pushes Man, 55, Onto Subway Tracks At Brooklyn Bridge Station

Suspect in lower Manhattan subway push. (credit: NYPD)

“First they said ‘get up, get up,’ but I was so wobbly,” Pinez said. “Then I felt hands picking me up and taking me to the platform, I never got a chance to say thank you to them.”

Pinez had to have surgery on his mouth, but he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators have not yet discovered a motive for the attack. Meanwhile, the NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect hoping it will lead to an arrest. He’s described as a black man in his late twenties or early thirties with a medium complexion and medium build who was last seen wearing a gray sweater and book bag.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s