NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man pushed at random onto the subway tracks in lower Manhattan spoke to CBS2 about the terrifying encounter.

55-year-old Edwin Pinez was on his way to work at the Brooklyn Bridge station Friday morning when the attacker came behind him and shoved him onto the tracks as a train was approaching the station.

Thanks for a few good Samaritans who lifted him up, he made it out alive.

“First they said ‘get up, get up,’ but I was so wobbly,” Pinez said. “Then I felt hands picking me up and taking me to the platform, I never got a chance to say thank you to them.”

Pinez had to have surgery on his mouth, but he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators have not yet discovered a motive for the attack. Meanwhile, the NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect hoping it will lead to an arrest. He’s described as a black man in his late twenties or early thirties with a medium complexion and medium build who was last seen wearing a gray sweater and book bag.

