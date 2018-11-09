By Norm Elrod

A couple of intra-division rivalries highlight the upcoming slate of NFL games. Add to that two cross-conference matchups between possible playoff contenders, and Week 10 has the makings of another exciting Sunday of football.

The high-flying New Orleans Saints, who just knocked off the undefeated Los Angeles Rams, head to Cincinnati to face a Bengals team that can also put up a few points. Saints quarterback Drew Brees is coming off a four-touchdown showing at home, while Bengals QB Andy Dalton tossed two TDs of his own, as Cincinnati staved off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles square off in their first matchup of the season. Neither team has impressed in what have proved to be underwhelming campaigns so far. Both trail the NFC East-leading Washington Redskins and need to keep pace as the playoffs draw closer. The Cowboys are coming off two losses book-ending their bye week. The Eagles, with dreams of another Super Bowl run, seem to be working through their early-season issues.

For some insight into these games and others on the the schedule, we look to CBS Philadelphia sports anchor Don Bell. Don breaks down four of Week 10’s more important matchups, all with possible playoff implications.

New Orleans Saints @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New Orleans is coming off a huge win against the Rams. That win is meaningless if they come out and lay an egg in Cincinnati. Drew Brees, by the way, is completing 76% of his passes this season. That is going to shatter the NFL record. I like the Saints in this game.

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Rams are coming off their first loss of the season at New Orleans. If they want home-field advantage in the playoffs, they have to continue to keep pace with New Orleans. They already beat Seattle in Seattle. I like the Rams to bounce back against the Hawks.

Miami Dolphins @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

This is a pretty interesting game. Green Bay, with back-to-back losses at L.A. Rams, at New England Patriots. Finally they get a much easier opponent, and they get that opponent at home in Green Bay, against Brock Osweiler. I like Aaron Rodgers and the crew to bounce back against the Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

And finally we have the Sunday night game, the Cowboys at the Eagles. The Birds are coming off a bye week, and, during the trade deadline, they added Golden Tate. He has four straight seasons of 90+ catches. Only Antonio Brown can say that. Also, Doug Pederson, 17-5 at home. I like the Eagles to win this game and pretty much end the playoff hopes for the Dallas Cowboys.