By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a soggy Friday, we had a dry, bright, but blustery Saturday! Expect clear skies through the night along with some breezes continuing. Temps overnight will drop into the 20s & low 30s, with wind chills in the teens in spots…bundle up!

Tomorrow will be a beautiful-looking Veterans Day, but it will be on the chilly side once again! Temps will reach the low & mid 40s, but thankfully the winds look to be weaker than today.

Monday will be a day of change as clouds increase throughout the day ahead of our next storm system. Temps will be a few degrees warmer, closer to 50, but it’ll still be a chilly rain developing late Monday night and lasting through much of Tuesday…stay tuned!

