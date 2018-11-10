How To HelpFundraisers, Donations For California Shooting Victims' Families
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    04:00 AMImpractical Jokers
    04:30 AMImpractical Jokers
    05:00 AMImpractical Jokers
    05:30 AMImpractical Jokers
    06:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    04:07 AMPets.TV
    04:37 AMReal Green
    05:00 AMJudge Judy
    05:30 AMThe James Brown Show
    06:00 AMCBS 2 News Saturday at 6a
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

A cold one today! Skies are sunny but we are downright frigid! Storms have moved out of the area overnight and expect winds to be very very blustery all day.

Gusts are likely to peak around 40 MPH. Overnight the winds back off but the cold sticks around.

wind 12k 11/10 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Wake up temps in the 30s, wind chills in the upper 20s, and even some teens well north & west. Monday, clouds rebuild ahead of some rain Tuesday.

nu tu 7day auto 32 11/10 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Have a great weekend & stay warm! You’ll need the heavy coats especially Saturday.

– G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s