By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

A cold one today! Skies are sunny but we are downright frigid! Storms have moved out of the area overnight and expect winds to be very very blustery all day.

Gusts are likely to peak around 40 MPH. Overnight the winds back off but the cold sticks around.

Wake up temps in the 30s, wind chills in the upper 20s, and even some teens well north & west. Monday, clouds rebuild ahead of some rain Tuesday.

Have a great weekend & stay warm! You’ll need the heavy coats especially Saturday.

– G