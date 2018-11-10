NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Five people, including two members of the NYPD, were injured after a manhole exploded in the Bronx Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Saint Ann’s Avenue and East 156th Street.

The FDNY says it blew up while underneath a parked car, sending debris flying nearby.

Three people were treated at the scene. The police officers were taken to Jacobi Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined however, Con Edison did not report any power outages in the area Friday.