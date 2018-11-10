MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (CBSNewYork) – Police say a missing New Jersey boy, who reportedly ran off in late October, has been spotted in Ohio.

Police in Miami Township, in the western part of the state near Indiana, announced on Friday that they have received reports that 15-year-old Thomas Kolding has been sighted in their county.

“He’s a good kid. I want to believe he’s on an adventure and there will be a day to say ‘don’t do that again,’ but we just want him back. We just want our arms around him now it’s time,” the teen’s father Nicolai Kolding told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

The high school freshman left behind his cell phone, his laptop, and took about $1,000 from savings. The father says his son always wanted to go to California, even though he doesn’t know anyone there.

Thomas did leave behind one clue.

“There’s a letter he wrote to a girl he’s very good friends with that basically said I need to go see the world and I’ll be back one day,” Kolding said.

The 15-year-old was reportedly spotted at the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden on Nov. 3, according to CBS Philly.

Thomas has been missing since Oct. 30. Police say he initially traveled by train from Denville to Newark-Broad Street Station and then to New York Penn Station.

Authorities in Ohio say he was last spotted carrying a blue Adidas backpack and might be wearing a camouflage jacket.