NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On Sunday, thousands will line the streets to celebrate all the veterans who have fought for our country.

Veterans have already been participating in events all week to acknowledge the sacrifice of so many of their fellow soldiers.

Everything has led up to the annual parade up Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, where the crowds and military personnel will wave flags to honor all those who served.

This year, veterans will be celebrating the 100-year anniversary since the end of World War I.

Over 300 floats and military vehicles will march in the parade, with an estimated 30,000 spectators lining the parade route.

“We just want to be around each other and highlight the fact that we have our nation’s finest putting their lives on the line over and over again for all of us to be free,” Florent Groberg, a veteran and Medal of Honor recipient told CBS2’s Clark Fouraker.

Groberg is serving as the parade’s grand marshal this year. He received the Medal of Honor after being injured by a suicide bomber during his second tour in Afghanistan.

On Saturday, Groberg took part in a Ruck Walk. Participants walked between eight and 50 miles with a heavy rucksack – like the ones used in the military – on their backs in honor of service men and women.

The walkers visited war memorials throughout the city and ended at the 9-11 memorial in Lower Manhattan.

“We started at the parade starting point at Madison Square Park, made our way down and visited all the war memorials in Lower Manhattan. So, we paid tribute to those who came before us,” veteran Mark Otto said.

The parade starts at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue and travels more than a mile up to 46th Street.

That section of Fifth Avenue is expected to be closed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

“We love our troops, we love our country and we understand that freedom is not free,” Groberg added.

Before the parade began, there was a wreath laying ceremony at the Eternal Light Monument at Madison Square Park. It was specifically timed on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month in remembrance of Armistice Day – the end of the first World War.