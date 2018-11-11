How To HelpFundraisers, Donations For Victims In Devastating Camp Wildfire
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMOrdinary People
    2:30 PMStreet Magic
    3:00 PMSaving Hope
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMJets Flight Plan
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:25 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ben Vereen, Broadway, Cindy Hsu, Local TV, Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – For people who may not have plans for Thanksgiving, a longtime fixture on the theater stage is hosting dinner and a show during the holidays.

Ben Vereen is a Broadway legend, appearing in shows such as “Wicked,” “Hair,” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

1111broadway Broadway Star Ben Vereen Hosting Thanksgiving Special

Ben Vereen on Broadway (Credit: CBS2)

Now, he has a new show and two special performances this month.

Ben will be bringing his acclaimed show “Steppin’ Out with Ben Vereen” to the Cutting Room in New York City on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

For tickets and information: Click here

1111show Broadway Star Ben Vereen Hosting Thanksgiving Special

Ben Vereen’s Thanksgiving special at The Cutting Room (Credit: CBS2)

Vereen will also be doing a special holiday show on Dec. 2, the first day of Hanukkah, at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut.

For tickets and information: Click here

The stage and television star just did a guest spot on CBS’ “Magnum P.I.” last month.

He’s currently starring with Queen Latifah and Brandy in the Lee Daniels series “Star.”

Arts and education are also very important to Vereen. He has started the Ben Vereen Foundation and is also involved with Americans for the Arts.

1111vereen Broadway Star Ben Vereen Hosting Thanksgiving Special

Ben Vereen (Credit: CBS2)

The entertainer is working on a new Broadway project with Joe Calarco called “Reflections” and even gave CBS2’s Cindy Hsu a flute solo while discussing his career.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s