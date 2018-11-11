NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – For people who may not have plans for Thanksgiving, a longtime fixture on the theater stage is hosting dinner and a show during the holidays.

Ben Vereen is a Broadway legend, appearing in shows such as “Wicked,” “Hair,” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Now, he has a new show and two special performances this month.

Ben will be bringing his acclaimed show “Steppin’ Out with Ben Vereen” to the Cutting Room in New York City on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

For tickets and information: Click here

Vereen will also be doing a special holiday show on Dec. 2, the first day of Hanukkah, at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut.

For tickets and information: Click here

The stage and television star just did a guest spot on CBS’ “Magnum P.I.” last month.

He’s currently starring with Queen Latifah and Brandy in the Lee Daniels series “Star.”

Arts and education are also very important to Vereen. He has started the Ben Vereen Foundation and is also involved with Americans for the Arts.

The entertainer is working on a new Broadway project with Joe Calarco called “Reflections” and even gave CBS2’s Cindy Hsu a flute solo while discussing his career.