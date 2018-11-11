Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Many would say the perfect recipe to warm you up on a crisp autumn day is soup and grilled cheese sandwich.
Brandon Fay, managing director of Trattoria Dell’arte stopped by to show CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu some delicious new ideas for the fall.
The ultimate soup and sandwich combo – Pumpkin soup with grilled cheese croutons
For the pumpkin soup:
- 2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 rib celery, finely chopped
- 15-oz. can of pumpkin puree
- 1 quart of vegetable stock
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- ¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg
- ½ cup heavy cream
For the grilled cheese:
- 2 slices marbled rye, crust removed
- 1/3 cup grated fontina cheese
- Butter, for greasing
How to make the soup:
- In a stock pot, heat oil over medium heat; sweat onions and bay leaf until translucent, about 5-8 minutes. Add carrots and celery, and sweat until softened, an additional 8-10 minutes.
- Add pumpkin puree and saute until slightly caramelized, about 5 minutes.
- Add stock and bring to a boil; reduce to a simmer and mix soup until pumpkin puree evenly distributes; let simmer for 20 minutes or until vegetables are very soft.
- Remove bay leaf, and pulse soup with a stick blender until smooth. Slowly pour in the cream and continue to puree until creamy. Season to taste and add the nutmeg.
How to make the grilled cheese:
- When you’re ready to serve the soup, butter one side of each rye slice. Place bread buttered-side down and top with fontina inside and season with salt and pepper; close sandwich and set aside.
- Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat and add sandwich, pressing down to get a good sear. Cover and let cook until cheese begins to melt, about 3 minutes.
- Flip and continue to sear remaining side until bread is nicely caramelized, about 3 minutes. Remove and quarter. Portion soup into two bowls and garnish with grilled cheese sandwiches.
Pecorino & Lemon Roasted Broccoli
- 2 heads of broccoli, cut into bite-size florets
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 1 cup grated pecorino cheese
- 2 cups labneh (or Greek yogurt)
How to make it:
- Preheat oven to 400F. On a sheet pan, toss broccoli with oil, garlic, salt, pepper, and half of the lemon zest. Arrange in a single layer and roast until tender and slightly charred, about 20-25 minutes.
- In the interim, mix the remaining lemon zest and half the lemon juice with the labneh; season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Spread the labneh on the bottom of a large platter. Top with roasted broccoli and finish remaining lemon juice and pecorino. Drizzle with olive oil.