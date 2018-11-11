NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Harold and Arthur.

Harold is a three-year-old Jack Russell mix. Harold had heart worm disease when he arrived here from Texas.

He has now been treated and is in great shape. True to his breed he is super smart and alert. Harold loves long walks and lots of interesting things to do.

Arthur is a two-year-old Dachshund and Hound mix. Arthur came from Brazil where he was found on the street in need of medical care.

Sweet, shy, quiet, and funny – Arthur is now completely healed and healthy and ready to be adopted.

We are also thrilled to say that Candy, a five-year-old Puggle, has been adopted by Teresa. Candy’s new owner has reportedly bought lots of toys and outfits for the cold weather. Teresa and Candy really enjoy long walks and doing everything they can together.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.