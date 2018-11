New York (CBSNewYork) – The suspect accused of attacking two people on the subway in Queens is now in custody.

Police say a subway rider was slashed across the face and another commuter – who ran over to help – was punched several times by the suspect.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.

The NYPD says the attacker was caught at the scene however, the weapon used to slash the passenger’s face was not found.