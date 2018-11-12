  • TV10/55

CBS2 Weather headlines

There’s still some sun out there, but it will continue to mix with those clouds spilling into our area from the south and west. This process will continue through sunset, but thankfully we won’t be faced with any rain just yet. And much like yesterday, we’re going to fall several degrees short of normal with highs only near 50°.

CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Rain will fill in later this evening with periods of steadier, heavier rain overnight. It will become blustery, especially along the coast, too, with temps running not quite as cold as last night.

CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Morning rain tomorrow will give way to a drier, breezy afternoon. It will be slightly milder, too, with temps in the low to mid 50s.

CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Then, it looks like the story turns cold again on Wednesday — we’re talking wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day!

