By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re starting off with another cold morning…but thankfully we don’t have any nasty wind chills to deal with! It’ll be clear to start but clouds will move in ahead of our next storm system. Temps will be closer to 50 this afternoon before a chilly rain develops tonight.

That chilly rain will last through Tuesday morning and taper off Tuesday afternoon. Some folks could get up to 2″ of rainfall by Tuesday evening, so make sure you have your rain boots, coat, and umbrella handy!

We’re in for a bitter chill midweek as temps hover in the low 40s for afternoon highs…make sure you find your winter wardrobe now!