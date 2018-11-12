NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a moment of poignance and respect Monday morning to honor service and valor.

A pair of wreaths were laid before an iconic military statue on 9th Avenue and 27th Street in Chelsea.

The statue, known as the Chelsea Doughboy – a term for an infantryman – honors the veterans from the neighborhood who fought in WWI, and tens of thousands who have served on battlefields in the 100 years since its end, lest they be forgotten.

Among the many who paid respects: New York’s Bravest and Finest, in their own special way.

There were also homegrown veterans from the neighborhood.

“We seem to put out a red carpet for people who are famous for being famous. The vets really get no recognition,” said event organizer Frank Meade. “This is my way of showing some recognition.”

It’s the sixth annual ceremony of its kind in Chelsea. It’s a special opportunity to honor those from the neighborhood through the years for their sacrifice and all they have done, a way to say “never forget.”