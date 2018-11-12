NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio marked the 17th anniversary of the crash of Flight 587 in Queens Monday.

De Blasio joined friends and family of the 265 victims of the crash for the solemn memorial.

The plane was traveling from JFK International Airport to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic when it went down just minutes after takeoff.

Everyone on board was killed, along with five people on the ground.

The crash happened just two months after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

It was deemed an accident.