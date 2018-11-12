NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The hunt is on for a hit-and-run driver who left a man lying in the street to die Sunday in Queens.

The 29-year-old victim was mowed down moments after leaving dinner with friends.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Continental Avenue and Exeter Street in the Forest Hills neighborhood.

Melissa Acevedo said her friend, Niklas Ahern, of Tribeca, had just finished having dinner with another friend when a silver, four-door car suddenly crashed into Ahern. Acevedo said the impact sent his body flying, knocking his shoe off his foot.

“I was holding him. I got his blood all over me,” she said.

One man said he could hear the crash from inside his nearby home.

“I heard like a bang bang, and then I opened the door, and I see somebody was laying down on the floor right behind that car here,” he said. “There was a girl screaming. She was distressed, completely. It was horrible.”

Police said the driver took off heading north in the residential community, where neighbors say it’s common for people to speed.

“People do drive very fast here, very fast,” the man said.

First responders tried to revive Ahern on the scene, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.