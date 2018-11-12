NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — She said she’d serve a full six-year term, but having handily won re-election to the U.S. Senate, Kirsten Gillibrand says she might be off to the races again, seeking the presidency in 2020.

CBS2’s Marcia Kramer caught up with her on Monday.

She signed autographs and posed for selfies as if it was just another day on the campaign trail — and it just might be. Gillibrand told Kramer she might throw her hat in the 2020 ring.

“I’m thinking about it. I’m going to give it some long, hard consideration,” Gillibrand said.

Yes, this is the same Kirsten Gillibrand who told voters last week that if they re-elected her she’d stay in the Senate.

“I will serve my six-year term,” she said during a debate with Republican challenger Chele Farley on Oct. 25.

But, she told Kramer the deep divisions in the country are calling her to try and do something.

“For me, it’s really a moral question because I think what President Trump has been doing, putting so much division into the country, I’ve really been called to fight as hard as I can against the fraying of the social fabric,” Gillibrand said.

Farley is crying foul.

“She talks about moral authority. I think we should have some moral authority from our leaders and if somebody says they’re going to do something … I have kids and I tell them all the time when you say your going to do something, you need to do it,” Farley said.

When asked how voters will feel if Gillibrand does abandon her seat to run, political consultant Hank Sheinkopf said, “Voters? Some will feel upset and others will say so what? It’s what politicians do. And then there are those who will say liar, liar, pants on fire.”

CBS2’s Kramer asked New Yorkers their opinion of Gillibrand’s potential move and a theme quickly emerged.

“Eh, a truly political move. I don’t feel great about it,” said Upper West Side resident Charlotte Colavin.

“Getting mad at a politician for flip-flopping is like getting mad at a dog for urinating on a fire hydrant. It’s a waste of psychological energy,” Burt Furpel added.

“She’s a flip flop, so we don’t need that,” said Shadie Elamin of the Upper West Side.

“It’s very disconcerting. A flip flop is the last thing you want to see nowadays,” added Stan Weinstraub of Midtown.

If Sen. Gillibrand does decide to run she’ll have to duke it out with a long list of presidential wannabes, many from our area. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are all thinking about throwing their hats into the ring, too.