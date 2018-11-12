NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nobody can resist the Backstreet Boys, not even the boys in blue.

Over the weekend, an NYPD officer in the East Village used his patrol car’s PA system to belt out the band’s hit ballad, “I Want it that Way.”

A man posted a video of the performance online, writing it was “so cool to see the humanity in our law enforcement.”

Officer Richard Gunther saw the post and responded, saying it “feels great interacting with the community and seeing all the smiles and laughs.”

Earlier this year, police departments across the country played “Cop Pool Karaoke” to have some fun with the public, too.