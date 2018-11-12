  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
City Sends Emergency Repair Unit To Assess Situation At 260 East 72nd St., But Impasse Continues And Tenants Remain Miffed
Filed Under:Lisa Rozner, Local TV, Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents are bundled up in their Upper East Side apartments and using stoves to keep warm.

They say not only have they been without heat for days, they also don’t have hot water.

The Department of Housing and Preservation’s emergency repair unit arrived on the scene at the building at 260 E. 72nd St., near Second Avenue late Sunday night and issued more violations for inadequate heat. According to CBS2’s Lisa Rozner, the team is now looking to see what emergency repairs need to be done.

MOREExclusive: UES Residential Building Without Heat For A Week

ues3 Another Cold Night Passes With No Heat, Hot Water For Residents Inside Upper East Side Building

Tenants at an Upper East Side residential building are annoyed because they haven’t had heat for a week. (Photo: CBS2)

After another frigid night in her apartment, Carole Cusa made more calls Monday to Plaza Management to find out when her unit and more than two dozen others will get heat.

“There is no heat. I mean, it’s as cold as can be,” Cusa said.

Geraldine Czenszak, who is 87, said she is doing everything she can to stay warm.

“It’s the worst ever. I’ve never been so frozen. I had two to three layers of blankets on me,” Czenszak said.

Residents were told the boiler is broken, so for the last month a mobile unit on the street was supplying warmth to the building. However, on Wednesday they woke up to frozen air and found out the unit was no longer working. Margery Koen, who has been using a heating pad to sleep, said no one has been back to fix it since Friday.

“That’s what’s getting me so upset, that nobody’s working on it. It’s an emergency,” Koen said.

On Nov. 1, Plaza Management out of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, took over the rent-stabilized property. On Wednesday, a lawyer for the tenants sent a letter to an executive stating, “They were told by Plaza Management’s representative the heat and hot water would be restored immediately,” adding this is “egregious and unlawful tenant harassment, intended to force our clients from their homes.”

“Nobody told me anything. I could have maybe made other plans, arrangements, to go somewhere else, or, you know, to a relative. But I did not know until I got home,” another tenant said.

The mobile boiler remained at the scene Monday morning still not repaired. CBS2’s Rozner reported she did see someone come by to check it out, but that person would say what city agency they were from. They could be from the property company, but that company was not returning CBS2’s calls or emails.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s