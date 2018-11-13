By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Expect heavy rain as you leave the house today. The morning commute will be wet and slow. It’s a cold rain too so bundle up. Any wet snow will be turned over to all rain by 5 a.m. The brunt of this storm occurs right between 5-9 a.m., peak commuting hours.

The good news is as fast as it starts, the storm ends just as swiftly. By 1 p.m., we can expect clearing skies, with some clouds still lingering. We also have a gusty wind that will quickly kick up the atmosphere and drive the real feel temps waaayyy down.

Tonight will be a cold one. Expect continued cold for Wednesday. Check back in soon for the latest.