Now that the rain’s behind us, we’re just dealing with some leftover cloud cover around the area. It will be a little breezy, too, so even with highs around 50°, it will only feel like the 40s out there.

The clouds will break up tonight as our coldest air mass of the season invades. In fact, by dawn we’ll see much of the area below freezing with wind chills in the 20s and teens!

It looks like the sun will be back tomorrow, but it will be unseasonably cold and breezy across the area. And we may reach the 40° mark, it will never feel like it because of the winds — only the low 30s or so at best.

Then all eyes turn towards our Thursday PM – Friday AM system that will ride up coast. Early indications are that it will be a mixed bag around the area with more snow north and west with a mix of rain and snow in the city. It’s too soon to say exactly how much snow we’ll get, but several inches north and west are possible.