WAYNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man police say had too much to drink before getting behind the wheel of a car says the New York Jets’ recent woes are to blame.

Police in Wayne Township say they responded to reports of an accident around Alps Road and Route 23 shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they saw a first aid squad already tending to an injured woman. That’s when the forlorn fan, identified as 57-year-old Christopher Greyshock of West Milford, approached the officers staggering and swaying, according to police.

Investigators say Greyshock told officers he was driving his vehicle and rear ended the car stopped in traffic in front of him. While talking with him, officers noticed a strong alcoholic odor coming from his breath along with stains about his jeans.

As the injured woman was being treated by first aid, the officers administered a field sobriety test to Greystock which he failed.

During the tests, police say Greystock exclaimed he “drank too much because the Jets suck!” In a search of his vehicle police say they found a bottle of whiskey three-quarters full on the front passenger seat, a marijuana “roach” on the center console, and a zip lock bag filled with what was believed to be marijuana.

Greystock was placed under arrest and charged with DWI and causing injury in a motor vehicle accident while intoxicated, among other charges.

Earlier Sunday, the Jets suffered an embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.