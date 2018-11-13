NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials on Tuesday said a New Jersey teen who reportedly ran off in late October has been found safe.

It wasn’t immediately clear where 15-year-old Thomas Kolding was located, but police in Miami Township, Ohio announced on Friday that they have received reports that the teen was spotted in their area.

Miami Township was among the several law enforcement agencies thanked by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

“He’s a good kid. I want to believe he’s on an adventure and there will be a day to say ‘don’t do that again,’ but we just want him back. We just want our arms around him now it’s time,” the teen’s father Nicolai Kolding told CBS2 shortly after he went missing on October 30th.

The high school freshman from Mountain Lakes left behind his cell phone, his laptop, and took about $1,000 from savings. The father says his son always wanted to go to California, even though he doesn’t know anyone there.

The 15-year-old was reportedly spotted at the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden on Nov. 3, according to CBS Philly.

Police say Thomas initially traveled by train from Denville to Newark-Broad Street Station and then to New York Penn Station.