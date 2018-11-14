By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A very cold day ahead of our first likely snowfall of the fall season. Today temps start off in the 20s and 30s and boy oh boy does it feel like it.

Winds kick in this morning and stick around all day. Gusts are getting up into the 30 mph range today. This will drive the “feels like” temp down into the 20s and even some teens tonight. Skies are a mix of sun and clouds today with the edge going to the sun.

Tonight is even colder with a Freeze Watch in effect for Thursday morning ahead of some late day snow! Wednesday’s high: 37-40°.