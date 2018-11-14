Everyone’s layered up this afternoon as we take on the coldest say of the season thus far. And while the thermometer may reach 40°, don’t dress for it as it will only feel like the 20s and low 30s with the wind.

High pressure will settle in overhead tonight, calm things down, and keep us mainly clear. This will allow temperatures to fall into the 20s and even teens across some of our suburbs. In fact, the NWS went ahead and issued a freeze warning for much of the city in anticipation of sub-freezing temperatures overnight.

Tomorrow may start off with a little sun, but clouds will fill in quickly through midday. Thereafter, expect snow to develop with a changeover to rain by late afternoon and early evening. Snow amounts will generally be on the light end in and around the city, but where the snow persists through at least part of the evening to the N&W, several inches are expected.

Rain will then linger into Friday morning with perhaps a little snow well north and west before things finally start to quiet down by midday, if not sooner. Temps will be a little warmer by then in the mid 40s or so.