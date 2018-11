NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An elderly man suffered minor injuries after driving into a construction zone in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

The car went through a barricade and into a trench at Avenue V and Bedford Ave just before noon in Sheepshead Bay.

The car plunged into a trench and had to be hoisted out by a crane.

#FDNY members are operating on scene of an overturned vehicle in a trench at a construction site at Avenue V and Bedford Ave #Brooklyn. There is 1 non-life-threatening injury to a civilian reported. pic.twitter.com/7HWyb45agI — FDNY (@FDNY) November 14, 2018

The driver, 89, was pulled out and taken to the hospital in good condition.

A towing company works to pull a car out of a hole in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn – after an elderly man drove into a construction zone and suffered minor injuries. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/GBebEMtMe0 — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) November 14, 2018

The road was closed to allow for worn on the sewer system, officials said. No workers were injured.