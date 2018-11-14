Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Harlem man in possession of a Powerball ticket worth $343.9 million will come forward Wednesday to claim his prize.
After winning the October 27 drawing, he split the $687 million jackpot with 51-year-old Lerynne West, of Iowa.
All we know is he lives in Harlem, which is where he bought his lucky ticket.
He’s expected to come forward during an event at Resorts World Casino in Queens.
CONGRATS to you Sir, and I hope you save as much as you can, and make that money last. Don’t gamble it all away, and DSAVE SAVE SAVE. Its wonderful……