NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Coming soon to a street corner near you: Co-working spaces?

Not really, but Improv Everywhere tried it out as part of their latest stunt.

They converted two phone booths on Sixth Avenue and West 24th Street. First step: An intense cleaning.

They put in office chairs, desks, potted plants, pictures and a bulletin board. The group says, despite the signage they used, they were not in cahoots with WeWork.

“Lots of people stopped to try out the booth, with different levels of skepticism,” the group wrote in a post about the stunt. “Unfortunately, no one signed up for [the] introductory $300/month rate,” they joked.