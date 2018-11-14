  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:improv everywhere, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Coming soon to a street corner near you: Co-working spaces?

weworkstreet Improv Everywhere Transforms Phone Booths Into Coworking Spaces

Improv Everywhere transformed phone booths into co-working spaces. (credit: Arin Sang-urai/Improv Everywhere)

Not really, but Improv Everywhere tried it out as part of their latest stunt.

weworkstreet1 Improv Everywhere Transforms Phone Booths Into Coworking Spaces

Improv Everywhere transformed phone booths into co-working spaces. (credit: Arin Sang-urai/Improv Everywhere)

They converted two phone booths on Sixth Avenue and West 24th Street. First step: An intense cleaning.

weworkstreet2 Improv Everywhere Transforms Phone Booths Into Coworking Spaces

Improv Everywhere transformed phone booths into co-working spaces. (credit: Arin Sang-urai/Improv Everywhere)

They put in office chairs, desks, potted plants, pictures and a bulletin board. The group says, despite the signage they used, they were not in cahoots with WeWork.

weworkstreet3 Improv Everywhere Transforms Phone Booths Into Coworking Spaces

Improv Everywhere transformed phone booths into co-working spaces. (credit: Arin Sang-urai/Improv Everywhere)

“Lots of people stopped to try out the booth, with different levels of skepticism,” the group wrote in a post about the stunt. “Unfortunately, no one signed up for [the] introductory $300/month rate,” they joked.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s