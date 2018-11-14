NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they believe is behind three robberies in Manhattan, two of which turned violent.

In the first incident on August 14, the man allegedly stole $500 from an office at Millinery Centre Synagogue on Sixth Avenue.

Then on October 15, he allegedly approached a maintenance worker in the basement of a building on West 40th Street near Seventh Avenue. Police said he shoved the worker and stole his wallet.

The victim initially refused medical attention but was later treated for a fractured elbow.

Most recently on November 9, the man allegedly approached a female worker in the basement of Quality Meats, a trendy restaurant on 58th Street near Sixth Avenue. Police said he punched the woman in the eye and put her in a chokehold before stealing $400 from her backpack.

The victim was treated for swelling and bruising to her eye.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.