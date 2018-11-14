WEATHER ALERTWinter On The Way As Messy Thursday Storm Brings Chance For First Significant Snow
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CDC, salmonella, Turkey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As home chefs get ready to cook their Thanksgiving turkeys, consumers are being warned to take extra care in preparing their feasts.

An ongoing salmonella outbreak involving raw turkey products has made more than 160 people sick in 35 states.

Consumer Reports is calling on the Department of Agriculture to identify the turkey brands involved.

To safely handle the raw meat, experts say to thaw it in the refrigerator and not on the counter.

MORE: July 2018: Salmonella Outbreak In 26 States Tied To Raw Turkey

“We want to make sure people are washing their hands after handling raw turkey, making sure people are cooking turkey to an internal temperature of 165 degrees,” said Dr. Colin Basler of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Left-overs should also be reheated to 165 degrees as the strain of salmonella should die at that heat.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s