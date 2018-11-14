NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As home chefs get ready to cook their Thanksgiving turkeys, consumers are being warned to take extra care in preparing their feasts.

An ongoing salmonella outbreak involving raw turkey products has made more than 160 people sick in 35 states.

Consumer Reports is calling on the Department of Agriculture to identify the turkey brands involved.

To safely handle the raw meat, experts say to thaw it in the refrigerator and not on the counter.

MORE: July 2018: Salmonella Outbreak In 26 States Tied To Raw Turkey

“We want to make sure people are washing their hands after handling raw turkey, making sure people are cooking turkey to an internal temperature of 165 degrees,” said Dr. Colin Basler of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Left-overs should also be reheated to 165 degrees as the strain of salmonella should die at that heat.