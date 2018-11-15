STORM WATCHNor’easter On Its Way; Some Area Schools Closing Early
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines
storm timeline 11/15 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Snow will accumulate through the afternoon rush, but it’s around that time that we’ll start to see the changeover to rain before transitioning too all rain this evening. A slushy couple of inches is possible, but it’s well N&W where we’ll see the more significant accumulations of 5+” by daybreak tomorrow.

snowfall map 3 11/15 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

By tomorrow morning we’ll just be dealing with a leftover round of rain and snow (N&W) that will exit rather early. It will be blustery the remainder of the day though with temps running warmer in the mid 40s.

nu tu 7day auto weather app10 11/15 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Then on Saturday we’ll be enjoying mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s