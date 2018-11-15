Snow will accumulate through the afternoon rush, but it’s around that time that we’ll start to see the changeover to rain before transitioning too all rain this evening. A slushy couple of inches is possible, but it’s well N&W where we’ll see the more significant accumulations of 5+” by daybreak tomorrow.

By tomorrow morning we’ll just be dealing with a leftover round of rain and snow (N&W) that will exit rather early. It will be blustery the remainder of the day though with temps running warmer in the mid 40s.

Then on Saturday we’ll be enjoying mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.