NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A lot of hearts were filled with joy Thursday at Brooklyn Family Court.

Dozens of families officially united, as they signed their names on adoption papers, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported.

There weren’t enough kisses or tickles Venessa Lenoir could give her 3-year-old son, Malik, on his adoption day.

“He was already in the family, but we are making it official,” Lenoir said.

At just 8 days old, Malik came into her life as a foster child. It was hard to go through the adoption system, with rigorous interviews and investigations, but Lenoir said it was worth every minute.

“If you run into the right child, that need your love and your care, you are just going to do it regardless,” Lenoir said.

They are one of the 40 families Brooklyn Family Court united on Thursday. Judges and lawyers finalized all their adoptions, as the country celebrates “National Adoption Month.”

“We are all used to a little bit of heartbreak and problems, but today is a special day that we are creating families,” Family Court Judge Javier Vargas said.

According to the Administration for Children’s Services, nearly 9,000 New York City kids are currently in foster care.

“Last year, we finalized about 900 adoptions across New York City in the foster care system, but many more kids in foster care waiting for adopted homes,” ACS Commissioner David Hansell said.

For 12 years, Shyiah Mitchell was one of those kids.

“I was 2 years old when I was in foster care, and I have been in 18 homes,” Mitchell said.

But she was all smiles on her adoption day because of one woman — her new mother.

And then there was 5-year-old George Roy, who couldn’t sit still, “because I am getting adopted and I like getting adopted,” George explained.

Every last kid in the waiting room no longer had to wait to find their forever home.

So many new parents find such joy in bringing a child into their homes. For more information on how to become a foster parent or adoptive parent, please click here.