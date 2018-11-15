STORM WATCHNor’easter On Its Way; Some New Jersey Schools Closing Early
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was slashed in the face Wednesday night on board the 2 train in Downtown Brooklyn.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Nevins Street subway station.

“I went over, I asked the man, ‘What happened to you?’ He said he got slashed on the face,” witness Alex Urbelis said.

Witnesses said the 38-year-old victim and his attacker were arguing when the suspect pulled out a sharp object.

“The victim told me it was a box cutter. He was able to wrestle the box cutter away from the perpetrator, at which point he threw it away,” said Urbelis. “The person picked it up again and as he was leaving the train, he slashed his face and then ran out the door as the doors closed.”

The suspect was last seen leaving the Nevins Street stop.

The victim stumbled off the train at the next station and was taken to Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they’re searching for a Hispanic man wearing a yellow jacket.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

