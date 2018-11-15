STORM WATCHFirst Significant Snow Of The Season Impacting Our Area
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    5:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chanel Lewis, Karina Vetrano, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were gasps in the courtroom as the defense suddenly rested after questioning a single witness in the murder trial of Chanel Lewis.

Lewis is accused of sexually assaulting and killing jogger Karina Vetrano in Howard Beach, Queens back in August of 2016.

Lewis’ attorney questioned the investigator for a few minutes, with prosecutors frequently objecting and most of their objections being sustained.

To simplify matters for the jurors, prosecutors also dropped nine counts against Lewis, almost all of which were essentially duplicative.

The jurors are off until Monday, at which point they are expected to start deliberations.

chanel lewis confession Prosecution, Defense Rest In Trial Of Chanel Lewis, Accused Of Killing Jogger Karina Vetrano

Confession tape of alleged killer Chanel Lewis. (credit: CBS2)

Last week, jurors heard a taped confession from Lewis, 22, in which he told detectives he didn’t know Vetrano.

In the taped confession, Lewis was asked how many times he hit Vetrano in the face.

“Around five,” Lewis replied.

“Was she still moving when you had your hands around her neck?” the detective asked.

a6411a9ce34d409296b15ddc3796b981 Prosecution, Defense Rest In Trial Of Chanel Lewis, Accused Of Killing Jogger Karina Vetrano

Karina Vetrano (credit: Instagram/Karina Vetrano)

“Well, yeah. Then she dropped in the water. After that she was just lying there,” Lewis said.

Lewis’ attorney has said police coerced his client’s confession by keeping him in isolation during the six-hour interrogation.

Last week, detectives presented their account of how they collected evidence at Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach, Queens, where Vetrano was murdered.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s