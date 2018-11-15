NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A nor’easter is expected to bring the first snowfall of the season Thursday, making for a messy afternoon.

The snow will start to fall midday, followed by a mix of snow, slush and rain into the night.

Areas north and west of New York City may see upwards of five inches, while the city and suburbs will likely see a trace to three inches.

Crews across the Tri-State Area are preparing to clear the roads for the evening rush.

A snow alert has been issued for New York City, and Department of Sanitation officials say they’re good to go.

For the past few Sundays, workers have been making sure equipment is ready, routes are covered and new technology that’s been added to trucks is working properly.

The sanitation officials expect roads to be very slippery in the afternoon, so salt spreaders and loaders are ready. Equipment will be out across the five boroughs, including plows, if needed.

“It’s going to get very, very slushy in that afternoon. The evening commute is going to be sort of miserable. That will be the height of when we anticipate accumulations. So it will be very fast and furious for a few hours and then it will be over,” Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said Wednesday.

Alternate-side parking has been suspended, but meter rules are still in effect. The sanitation department said garbage pickups should continue as usual.

Some New Jersey schools plan to dismiss students early. Find the full list below:

Essex County

Gramon School

Pingry School (Short Hills)

Hunterdon County

Hunterdon Preparatory School

Morris County

Calais School

East Hanover Township School District

Dover Public Schools

Lincoln Park Public Schools

Montville Township Public Schools

Morris Plains School District

Morris School District

Netcong Elementary School

Roxbury Public Schools

Passaic County

Wanaque School District

Somerset County

Pingry School (Basking Ridge)

Warren County

Belvidere School District

Hackettstown School District

Warren Hills Regional School District

