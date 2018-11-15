SNOWVEMBERFirst Significant Snow Of The Season Wrecks Havoc On Tri-State Area
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many students at schools all over the Tri-State area had a hard time getting home Thursday, and some parents say their kids were still stuck on buses as the clock approached midnight.

One parent tweeted video after a child arrived home on the Upper West Side six and a half hours after leaving school.

City school transportation officials say there were still children on buses that hadn’t made it home, and they were in the process of trying to notify all parents.

Any parents with outstanding concerns or questions are urged to call 718-392-8855.

