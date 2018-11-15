NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many students at schools all over the Tri-State area had a hard time getting home Thursday, and some parents say their kids were still stuck on buses as the clock approached midnight.

Small number of routes still active due to the storm. We've worked quickly to notify all parents and schools. Any family or staff member with questions should call 718-392-8855 #NYCSchoolBusRoutes #Bronx — NYC School Transportation (@NYCSchoolBuses) November 16, 2018

One parent tweeted video after a child arrived home on the Upper West Side six and a half hours after leaving school.

City school transportation officials say there were still children on buses that hadn’t made it home, and they were in the process of trying to notify all parents.

Any parents with outstanding concerns or questions are urged to call 718-392-8855.