STORM WATCHNor’easter Settling In On Our Area; Some Area Schools Closing Early
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Liberty Island, Local TV, New York, statue of liberty, Statue of Liberty Torch

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Statue of Liberty’s original torch now has a new home.

The original torch was designed by French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi. It was removed in 1984 and later replaced by a replica as part of the centennial restoration project.

The torch has been on display inside the statue’s pedestal ever since. 

On Thursday, it was moved to its permanent home at the new Statue of Liberty Museum, currently under construction on Liberty Island.

A team of engineers disassembled the 3,600-pound torch and used a special vehicle to move it across the island.

The museum is expected to open next May. Access will be free to those who purchase a ferry ticket to visit Liberty or Ellis Island.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s