NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Statue of Liberty’s original torch now has a new home.

The original torch was designed by French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi. It was removed in 1984 and later replaced by a replica as part of the centennial restoration project.

The torch has been on display inside the statue’s pedestal ever since.

On Thursday, it was moved to its permanent home at the new Statue of Liberty Museum, currently under construction on Liberty Island.

A team of engineers disassembled the 3,600-pound torch and used a special vehicle to move it across the island.

The museum is expected to open next May. Access will be free to those who purchase a ferry ticket to visit Liberty or Ellis Island.