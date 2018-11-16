SNOWVEMBERCheck Latest Weather Conditions And School Closings
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Finally, this storm is history! And quite literally too, this will now go down as the snowiest November in Central Park since 1938… and the month isn’t over.

nu tu tri state travel 11 11/16 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Clearing skies will continue this afternoon, but the chilly breeze will remain. Temps don’t climb much, only into the mid 40s.

nu tu weekend planner 11/16 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Mainly clear overnight with lows in the 30s… be careful of some refreezing, especially N&W.

nu tu 7day auto4 11/16 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The weekend is looking chilly, but dry! Plenty of sunshine Saturday with a high around 47. Sunday will see a bit more cloud cover with temps in the low 40s. Still running about 10 degrees below normal.

Have a great weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s