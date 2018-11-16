Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Finally, this storm is history! And quite literally too, this will now go down as the snowiest November in Central Park since 1938… and the month isn’t over.

Clearing skies will continue this afternoon, but the chilly breeze will remain. Temps don’t climb much, only into the mid 40s.

Mainly clear overnight with lows in the 30s… be careful of some refreezing, especially N&W.

The weekend is looking chilly, but dry! Plenty of sunshine Saturday with a high around 47. Sunday will see a bit more cloud cover with temps in the low 40s. Still running about 10 degrees below normal.

Have a great weekend!