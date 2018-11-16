WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Students in West Orange, New Jersey were forced to spend the night at school after unsafe driving conditions left buses stranded.

Thursday evening, the district announced buses had to stop running their routes until they received the all-clear from police. Around 10 p.m., the district followed its shelter-in-place protocol.

Pictures show about 100 students and 25 staff members inside Liberty Middle School, playing games, watching a movie, eating snacks and even sleeping on gym mats.

WOW…What a nor’easter ❄️ ⛄️ ….students at Liberty are fine, watching a movie with a snack and drink being provided (sorry Sodexo I raided the cafeteria)….stay safe all! @woschools pic.twitter.com/Ua4vKsi1jf — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 15, 2018

UPDATE… ❄️ ⛄️ ….some students taking advantage of the gym mats 💤😴 🛏…..others are wide awake and ready for the next activity…..which may be breakfast 🍳 🥞 with us raiding the cafeteria again….@woschools pic.twitter.com/AT5rXjl28e — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

Parents could be seen picking up their kids from Kelly Elementary School early Friday morning.

Traffic crawled across the Garden State on Thursday night as cars got stuck in the slush. Roads looked more like parking lots.

“Roads are terrible, backed up two miles going the other way. I turned around three times,” one driver told CBS2. “Bad day, stay off the roads.”

State police responded to at least 555 accidents and assisted more than 1,000 drivers with issues like spin-outs and flat tires. Newark’s Department of Public Safety activated its emergency operation center after numerous crashes.

Conditions weren’t much different for New Jersey TRANSIT riders. Platforms were packed as commuters made a mad-dash to the trains at Penn Station.

“A mess, a mess,” one man said.

One commuter at the Port Authority Bus Terminal said she been standing in line for four and half hours.

“They had the first, second and third floors closed until 8 p.m. Once we got to the gate, the line was 500-deep,” a man added.

With so many buses delayed or canceled, officials had to shut the doors to the terminals due to overcrowding.

“This has been the worst I’ve seen it,” said one woman.

REMINDER-NJ TRANSIT will operate regular weekday service today. Expect delays & potential cancellations due to residual effects of the storm.

Gladstone service is suspended. Private carrier buses, NJT bus, rail & light rail tickets/passes are being cross-honored system-wide. pic.twitter.com/A0xmb04odo — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) November 16, 2018

Port Authority tried to urge riders to take a train or ferry home instead, but even the ferry lines were unusually long. The agency also tweeted that PATH service from 33rd Street would be free through midnight.

“I’m shocked a transit system could be shut down for not even an inch of snow and rain,” a man said.

NJ TRANSIT says Gladstone service is suspended Friday and buses are running with delays because of a lack of available drivers. Many operators worked past their normal end times on Thursday night, and federal law requires they rest for a certain amount of time.

Stick with CBSNewYork.com for the latest commuter alerts, school closings and weather conditions.