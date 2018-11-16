NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The severity of the season’s first snowstorm caught many people off guard Thursday, causing commuter chaos across the area.

Early Friday morning, drivers woke up in their cars along the Major Deegan Expressway after being stuck behind the wheel overnight. Police ask drivers to avoid the expressway.

“Stuck for nine hours, coming from downtown – from West Side Highway, 19th Street,” driver John Dinoia told CBS2.

For many on the West Side of Manhattan, the gridlock Thursday night was beyond their wildest nightmares.

“Six hours,” one woman said. “Tired and hungry.”

It took CBS2’s Mobile 2 unit five hours to get from West 57th Street up the West Side Highway and Henry Hudson Parkway to the 158th Street exit, and we had plenty of company.

Accidents on the George Washington Bridge were part of the problem. One on the eastbound upper level involved several cars and tractor-trailers. No injuries were reported, but the impact created a severe domino effect.

Back in the city, heavy snow downed trees, blocking some streets. Fed up drivers wanted to know where the plows were.

Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the frustration in an interview with 1010 WINS.

“The plows were out. They had their salt. That wasn’t the problem here. We had a bit, if you’ll forgive the phrase, of a perfect storm… of the timing and the intensity for a brief period of time,” he said Thursday. “And then really this huge crash on the George Washington Bridge was a big, big contributing factor here.”

Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said, “the thing that I think has really hampered our efforts tonight is some of the closures on the bridges, which literately brought all of the feeder highways to a dead stop.”

But those still in their cars Friday morning say there’s no excuse.

“This is ridiculous,” said Adonis Tucker.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer tweeted “The City clearly didn’t properly prepare for tonight’s snowstorm — it’s a mess. My office will be following up with the Department of Sanitation to demand answers.”

The City clearly didn’t properly prepare for tonight’s snowstorm — it’s a mess. My office will be following up with the Department of Sanitation to demand answers. — Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) November 16, 2018

New York City public schools are open Friday, and buses are running with some delays.

We are expecting delays on some @nycschoolbuses routes following yesterday's storm. We're working to get all students to school safely and in a timely manner. Any family or staff member with questions should call 718-392-8855. — Chancellor Richard A. Carranza (@DOEChancellor) November 16, 2018

