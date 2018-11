NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An early-morning fire left a woman dead and eight people seriously hurt Friday in Manhattan.

Flames broke out around 12:40 a.m. on the fourth floor of a five-story building on Saint Nicholas Avenue in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Fire officials said 41-year-old Natasha Paulema was found unconscious and unresponsive.

Those injured range in age from eight to 65 years old.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.