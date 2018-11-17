By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s a chilly but bright & dry start to the day – unlike 24 hours ago! Today is shaping up to be a pretty decent day overall with less wind than yesterday, but it’ll still be on the cool side with temps only maxing out in the mid & upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be a cloudier and colder finish to the weekend with temps only making it into the low 40s. And we do have to throw in the chance for some precipitation moving in during the late afternoon & evening hours… some of which could be wintry N & W! Thankfully it doesn’t look like the storm we had Thursday.

Monday will remain cloudy and chilly with a chance for some sprinkles/flakes at night into Tuesday morning, and then skies clear out… and the temps drop! Expect highs late next week only in the upper 30s… BRRR!