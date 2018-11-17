  • TV10/55

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man selling shoes online was beaten and robbed in Brooklyn and now police are searching for three suspects who allegedly carried out the brutal attack.

Authorities tell CBS2’s Clark Fouraker that the victim was using a popular app, ”Let Go,” which allows people to list and buy items from other users.

Officers in Brownsville say the 25-year-old man arranged to meet someone buying his Yeezy sneakers on Wednesday afternoon.

While exchanging the shoes and payment inside the man’s apartment, police say two more suspects showed up and tried to steal things from the victim.

When a fight broke out between the seller and the three men, one of the suspects pulled out a hammer and struck the victim. The men then stole the sneakers and about $125 in cash.

Police are now searching for the suspects, who were all caught on surveillance camera entering the victim’s building.

(Credit: NYPD)

The “Let Go” seller reportedly did not need to be taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

