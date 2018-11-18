FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – The FBI is now investigating a possible murder aboard a cruise ship that was headed to Aruba.

The Royal Princess returned to Florida Saturday after the death of a 52-year-old American woman.

The passenger died Tuesday morning after reportedly plunging from the upper level of the ship down to a lifeboat boat several decks below.

“I’m shocked that it happened on the ship I was on. We felt bad for the victim obviously,” a fellow passenger said.

Authorities told CBS News the woman’s husband has voluntarily stayed behind in Aruba and is not considered a suspect.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor in Aruba says an autopsy on the woman has been performed, but those results have not been released.

