FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – The FBI is now investigating a possible murder aboard a cruise ship that was headed to Aruba.

The Royal Princess returned to Florida Saturday after the death of a 52-year-old American woman.

The passenger died Tuesday morning after reportedly plunging from the upper level of the ship down to a lifeboat boat several decks below.

1118cruise FBI Investigating Womans Suspicious Death On Board Cruise Ship

(Credit: CBS2)

“I’m shocked that it happened on the ship I was on. We felt bad for the victim obviously,” a fellow passenger said.

Authorities told CBS News the woman’s husband has voluntarily stayed behind in Aruba and is not considered a suspect.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor in Aruba says an autopsy on the woman has been performed, but those results have not been released.

Head to CBS News for more on the FBI’s investigation into this case.

