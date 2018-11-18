NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s one of the biggest shopping days of the year – Black Friday.

But the day after Thanksgiving can also be overwhelming and chaotic for holiday deal seekers.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge from Slickdeals.net sat down with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to share her “Black Friday survival guide” and give shoppers the best tips to stay calm and on budget.

Bodge notes that some of the best Black Friday items to shop for are electronics and Fall apparel, but wait until December to shop for holiday decor and toys and games.