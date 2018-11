NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have made an arrest after two people were found stabbed to death in Flushing last week.

Authorities say 52-year-old Sai Chun Lam was taken into custody Saturday in connection with the deaths of 67-year-old Chunfu Liu and 64-year-old Deyu Zhai.

Both victims were found murdered inside their home in Flushing on Nov. 14.

Lam has been charged with 2nd-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.