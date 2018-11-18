NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection to an aggravated harassment in lower Manhattan.

Just before noon on Nov. 4, an unidentified man placed a sticker of a swastika on a southbound 6 train as it entered the Bleecker Street station. The man exited the train at the station and fled in unknown direction.

He is described as Hispanic, in his 40s, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.